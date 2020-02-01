The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $56,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

