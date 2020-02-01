The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

