The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.