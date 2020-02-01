Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

