Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.15.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

