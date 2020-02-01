Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $90.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

