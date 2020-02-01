Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.35.

TSLA stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $650.57. 15,664,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.91 and its 200 day moving average is $320.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

