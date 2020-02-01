Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $684.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $612.00 to $684.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $650.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $653.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.