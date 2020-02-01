Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%.

TBNK opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

