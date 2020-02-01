Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of TPX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 742,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

