Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Team alerts:

TISI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 186,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52. Team has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $290.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.30 million. Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Analysts predict that Team will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Team by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,686,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.