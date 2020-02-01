TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCF. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE TCF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 116.7% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,771,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.