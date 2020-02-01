Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.38. Tassal Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 505,559 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $893.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Tassal Group Company Profile (ASX:TGR)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

