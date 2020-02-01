Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

