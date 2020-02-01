Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,479 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tapestry by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,505 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 162,501 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

TPR opened at $25.77 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

