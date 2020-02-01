Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 1,791,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,730. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.