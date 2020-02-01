Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Noralee Bradley Sells 6,316 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Noralee Bradley sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$11,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,495.50.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

On Thursday, November 28th, Noralee Bradley sold 3,664 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$6,595.20.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$1.69 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $419.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

TVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.