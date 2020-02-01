Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Down to $57.19

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $57.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 10,279,900 shares.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

