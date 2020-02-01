T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

