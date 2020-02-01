Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Synaptics by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

