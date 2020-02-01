Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.23.

NYSE SKX traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,701. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,051 shares of company stock worth $3,870,143. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

