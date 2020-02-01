SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) were up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 442,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 257,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $99,595.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $131,717.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,939.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 292,222 shares of company stock worth $712,808. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 83.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 21.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $152,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in SunOpta by 188.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

