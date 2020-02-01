Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a neutral rating to an underperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 5,902,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,276. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.