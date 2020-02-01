Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total transaction of C$848,166.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 over the last ninety days.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.45. 4,170,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.32 and a 52-week high of C$46.50. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

