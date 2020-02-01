Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

