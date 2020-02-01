Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $296,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $30,551,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

