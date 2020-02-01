Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $119,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NEX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,052. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

