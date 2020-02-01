Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,140 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

