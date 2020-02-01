Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

