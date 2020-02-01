Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) shares traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.97, 1,611,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 775,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,199.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,782,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $6,083,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Summit Materials by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Materials by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,458 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
