Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 5.2%

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) shares traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.97, 1,611,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 775,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,199.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,782,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $6,083,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Summit Materials by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Materials by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,458 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.