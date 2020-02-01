Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after buying an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.