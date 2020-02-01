Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,914,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.