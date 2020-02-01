Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.87. 20,695,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

