Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $137.26. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

