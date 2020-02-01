Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,835,000. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 1,028,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

