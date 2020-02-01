Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.56. 537,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $177.47 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

