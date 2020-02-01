Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,320 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.43. 7,672,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,082. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

