Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anixter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Anixter International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE AXE opened at $97.60 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

