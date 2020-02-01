Strs Ohio Sells 100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

