Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,761,000. Natixis grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 527,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 252,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

