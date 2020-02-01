Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Strs Ohio grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 74.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.17 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.