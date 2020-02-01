Strs Ohio Has $1.27 Million Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 245.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC opened at $549.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $546.77 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

