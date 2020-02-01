Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 52,642 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.61 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

