Strs Ohio Buys 40,612 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,043 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,215,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 923,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 299,797 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ORI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

