Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,041.45

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,041.45 and last traded at $1,041.45, with a volume of 58 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,034.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $986.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.39.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

