Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

C stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $74.41. 17,097,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

