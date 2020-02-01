Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

WFC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

