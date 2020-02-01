Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $11,734,947. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. 1,553,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

