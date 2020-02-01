Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 971 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,943,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $106.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

