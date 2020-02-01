Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,623. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

